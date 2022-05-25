12,600 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 27,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after buying an additional 119,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,151,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.56.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.90. 348,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,250. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.54.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.