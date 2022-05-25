$171.60 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $171.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $145.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $708.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.57 million to $784.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $722.48 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $810.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

RMR stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 43,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,682. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $902.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

