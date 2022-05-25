1,750 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Bought by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ArcBest by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in ArcBest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $69.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,601. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $90.97. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

