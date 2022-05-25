175,000 Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Bought by Fifth Lane Capital LP

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II comprises 1.0% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned approximately 0.68% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $80,393,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 55.7% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,167,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 417,587 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.2% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 9.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 273,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,955. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

