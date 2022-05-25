17,590 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average is $100.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.