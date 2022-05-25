180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe Acquires 2,500 Shares

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $15,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter worth $4,441,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

