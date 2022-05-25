18,210 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Purchased by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of TSEM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. 546,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,311. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.88. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $421.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

