196,400 Shares in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU) Purchased by Fifth Lane Capital LP

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. Energem makes up 1.2% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Energem during the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Energem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000.

NASDAQ ENCPU traded up $10.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,326. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13. Energem Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

