$2.08 EPS Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will report $2.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $8.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average of $101.67. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $88.28 and a one year high of $111.02.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 49,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $5,089,913.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 245,185 shares of company stock valued at $24,369,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 324,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,660,000.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

