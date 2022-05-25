$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) to post $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $10.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $10.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.97.

YUMC stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,191. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 80.0% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Yum China by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

