$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $9.21 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,934,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.20. 534,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,859. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. MasTec has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

