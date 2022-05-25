20,682 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $232.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.20 and a 200 day moving average of $235.29.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

