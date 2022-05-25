22,047 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Acquired by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after buying an additional 657,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,939,000 after purchasing an additional 282,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,824,000 after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 108,261 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 923,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,436. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

