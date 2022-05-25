232,305 Shares in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 232,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $20,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $10,251,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,092,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,375,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,374,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBRT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. 937,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,690. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 131.32, a quick ratio of 131.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on FBRT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

