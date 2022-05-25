$25.55 Million in Sales Expected for SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $25.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full-year sales of $106.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $107.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $150.40 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $155.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SomaLogic.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million.

SLGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

SLGC remained flat at $$5.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,629. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. SomaLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,501,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $65,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,138 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,507 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SomaLogic (SLGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.