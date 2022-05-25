26,589 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. General Electric makes up about 0.6% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $74.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,091,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,026. General Electric has a 1-year low of $71.14 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

