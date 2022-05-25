2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Get 2U alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair lowered 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.61.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. 2U has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $816.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.22.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 2U will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in 2U by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 2U by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in 2U by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 2U by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in 2U by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.