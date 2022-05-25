$3.95 EPS Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.54. Mosaic posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $13.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $15.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $14.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.59.

MOS stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. 8,895,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,899,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.37%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

