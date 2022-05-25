305,000 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Purchased by Mudita Advisors LLP

Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 305,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,000. Barrick Gold makes up 5.2% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after buying an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $136,496,000 after buying an additional 5,438,638 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after buying an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $127,703,000 after buying an additional 4,299,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,605,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. 17,766,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,610,301. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

