$369.23 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $369.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $438.00 million. Denbury posted sales of $301.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 313,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74. Denbury has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 3.34.

Denbury Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.