$418.47 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) to report $418.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $412.89 million to $424.04 million. Plantronics reported sales of $476.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plantronics.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

POLY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $39.54. 524,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $31,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

