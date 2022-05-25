$49.10 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will report $49.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.30 million to $55.80 million. Limoneira posted sales of $45.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $172.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $174.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $208.43 million, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $221.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Limoneira by 331.6% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 583,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 447,972 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after acquiring an additional 203,259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 104.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

LMNR stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 79,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.06. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

