52,100 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.87. 12,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,791. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

