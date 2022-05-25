$552.78 Million in Sales Expected for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) to report sales of $552.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Times’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $554.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.82 million. New York Times reported sales of $498.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Times will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of New York Times by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,015,000 after buying an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 79,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,989. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.89. New York Times has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22.

New York Times announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

