600,000 Shares in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,540. The company has a market capitalization of $188.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

