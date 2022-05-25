$61.42 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will announce $61.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.10 million and the highest is $61.73 million. Aterian reported sales of $68.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $236.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $236.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $284.55 million, with estimates ranging from $268.20 million to $300.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aterian.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 80.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATER. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

ATER stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 4,192,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,411,771. The company has a market cap of $198.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.25. Aterian has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aterian during the third quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aterian by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.