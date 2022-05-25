65,671 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,000. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,275,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $79,079,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $74.79. 11,175,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,556,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $146.92 billion, a PE ratio of 101.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

