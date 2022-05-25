$7.51 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) will report $7.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.53 million and the lowest is $7.49 million. AudioEye reported sales of $6.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $30.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.28 million to $30.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.39 million, with estimates ranging from $35.31 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 78.85% and a negative net margin of 58.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEYE shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

AEYE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 55,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,096. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $38.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.17. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 2,094.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter worth $459,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

