$711.40 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) to post sales of $711.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $667.00 million and the highest is $755.80 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $629.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,049,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after buying an additional 391,102 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMRK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. 1,472,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,930. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.43%.

About Newmark Group (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.