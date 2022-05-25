$711.40 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) to post sales of $711.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $667.00 million and the highest is $755.80 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $629.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,049,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after buying an additional 391,102 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMRK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. 1,472,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,930. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.43%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

