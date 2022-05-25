$77.30 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) to post sales of $77.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the lowest is $76.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $57.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $307.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.40 million to $310.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $338.45 million, with estimates ranging from $337.90 million to $339.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.23. The company had a trading volume of 76,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.71. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $67.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 149,543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

