$79.25 Million in Sales Expected for Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) to post sales of $79.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artivion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the highest is $81.50 million. Artivion reported sales of $76.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artivion will report full-year sales of $320.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.90 million to $322.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $359.25 million, with estimates ranging from $358.50 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Artivion.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Artivion in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AORT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 119,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,049. Artivion has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $753.39 million, a P/E ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

