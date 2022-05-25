$858.39 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) will post $858.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $886.63 million and the lowest is $832.88 million. Stantec reported sales of $739.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STN traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. 170,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stantec has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.71%.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.