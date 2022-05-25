8,600 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 577,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,272,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,283,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,926,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRN. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of LRN opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

