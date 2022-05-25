8PAY One Day Trading Volume Reaches $225,134.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 25th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $225,134.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,568.34 or 0.48769395 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00051130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00495500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033514 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008628 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

