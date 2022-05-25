$97.35 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) will report sales of $97.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.89 million and the lowest is $58.80 million. Galapagos posted sales of $184.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $492.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.75 million to $579.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $509.92 million, with estimates ranging from $341.25 million to $622.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Galapagos.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from €52.00 ($55.32) to €70.00 ($74.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.
GLPG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. 186,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,112. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $81.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
