$97.35 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) will report sales of $97.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.89 million and the lowest is $58.80 million. Galapagos posted sales of $184.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $492.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.75 million to $579.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $509.92 million, with estimates ranging from $341.25 million to $622.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Galapagos.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from €52.00 ($55.32) to €70.00 ($74.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,900,000 after buying an additional 203,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 547.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after buying an additional 646,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

GLPG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. 186,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,112. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $81.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

