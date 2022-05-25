Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ANF opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $962.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.