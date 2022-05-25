Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ANF opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $962.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $48.97.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.
