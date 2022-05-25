Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $122.00

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 661721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.25 ($1.69).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155.38. The firm has a market cap of £236.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.50.
Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)
Featured Stories
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.