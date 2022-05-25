Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Trading 68.5% Higher

Shares of Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG – Get Rating) traded up 68.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Get Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group alerts:

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADMG)

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of digital implementation plans for exhibition center projects and display booths, and model designs for various exhibition centers and real estate. The company is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.