ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.58. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

