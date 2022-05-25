Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.37

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 283 ($3.56) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 253.50 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 347 ($4.37). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 289.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 301.23. The firm has a market cap of £611.48 million and a PE ratio of 34.69.

In other news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 246,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.41), for a total transaction of £667,700.64 ($840,192.07).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

