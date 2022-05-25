Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.84 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.62.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

