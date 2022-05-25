AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of AdvanSix worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth $13,241,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $10,085,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 183,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 155,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after buying an additional 118,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.76. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

