AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading 0.4% Higher

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.21. 804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 288.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

