Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 637,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,673. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $259.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Aemetis by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,347 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 507,019 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter worth about $6,409,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 1,071.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 283,672 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

