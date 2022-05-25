Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Shares Up 2.8%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 1,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 18,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Aenza S.A.A. by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. by 181.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,888 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate management businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a wastewater treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, five multiple fuel storage facilities, and a gas processing plant, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

