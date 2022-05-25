Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 475,017 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,588,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 350,061 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 618,499 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,394,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period.

Shares of AERI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. 39,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,621. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.74. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.