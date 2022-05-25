AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.69.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -78.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. AES has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AES by 4.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in AES by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AES by 285.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 9.4% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.