Aion Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.01 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Aion has a market capitalization of $18.77 million and $11.01 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

