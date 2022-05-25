Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Update

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the April 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.89) to €4.00 ($4.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.40 ($4.68) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Shares of AFLYY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,974. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

