Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.88 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,377. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

